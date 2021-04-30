Prosecutors Decline to Charge 2 in Shooting Death of San Francisco Rapper Lil Yase

The district attorney in Alameda County, California declined to press charges against two people arrested for allegedly killing Bay Area rapper Lil Yase. Suspects Angel Butler and Jovante Williams were released from the Santa Rita Jail on Thursday (April 29), two days after they were arrested.

via: KTVU

Butler and Williams were booked into Santa Rita Jail, but will be released. It’s unclear why prosecutors dropped the case.

On Wednesday, Dublin police announced arrests in the shooting death of up-and-coming rapper Lil Yase, whose real name was Mark Alexander Jr.

The rapper was shot on November 28, 2020 in the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway, about a block north of the East Dublin BART parking structure.

He was transported to a medical center where he died from his injuries.

Officers said a motive remains unknown, but the rapper had a relationship with Butler in the past.

Authorities suspected that Butler and Williams had something to do with the rapper’s death. The defendants share a child and lived together at an apartment complex not far from where the killing occurred.

Dublin Police Services Capt. Nate Schmidt said he was sure detectives arrested the right people, but as of now, there are no other outstanding suspects in Yase’s shooting death.