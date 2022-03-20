Promising Virginia Reporter Killed During Night Out With Friend [Photos]

A Virginian-Pilot reporter was one of two people killed in a shooting outside a Virginia bar early Saturday morning.

Five people were shot in downtown Norfolk, Va., early Saturday morning on (March 19), leaving two people dead. Among the two fatally shot was a Black education reporter for the Virginian-Pilot.

Sierra Jenkins, 25, was in downtown Norfolk, Va. at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage on Granby Street with her best friend, her family tells the Virginian-Pilot. Jenkins, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire of an argument that erupted outside the venue. She was pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A Portsmouth resident, Davon M. Harris (25), was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Three other men were wounded, with one who suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been confirmed by the Norfolk police department.

Jenkins’ father, Maurice Jenkins, said his daughter started reporting breaking news with the Virginian-Pilot before moving to the education desk. She previously worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN, before joining the Pilot in December 2020. She recently celebrated her 25th birthday on March 13 and was the oldest of three siblings.

“She wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all,” Maurice Jenkins said, with a hospital badge still attached to his hoodie. “But her best friend was in town and the two decided to go out together. They had been friends since middle school and Jenkins was godmother to her friend’s daughter. Everyone loved her,” Maurice Jenkins said. “She was such an energetic, caring and giving person. A real go-getter. She’d do anything for anyone.”

Overall, it’s been a tragic weekend in Norfolk, as the Virginian-Pilot reports 17 people injured and a total of four have lost their lives. Sierra’s editor reached out to her several times the morning of March 20. It was her shift to cover breaking news and he wanted her to cover the downtown shooting, the same shooting that unfortunately took her life.

Editor-in-chief of Virginia Media, Kris Worrell, said, “Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting. Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

For two years, she's covered the stories of Hampton Roads with compassion and care. She worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before coming home to Hampton Roads in 2020. Most recently, Sierra has been reporting on school policies and issues across the region. pic.twitter.com/mlArrBL06K — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) March 19, 2022

Sending our condolences to Sierra’s family.