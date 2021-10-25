Princess Love Responds To Blac Chyna Saying, ‘Let Me Eat That P****’ [Photo]

Blac Chyna ratcheted up the temperature on Instagram when she made a graphic sexual request of Princess Love over the weekend.

via: Hot97

This was an interesting conversation.

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, Blac Chyna made an unusual request to Princess Love via Instagram story. Chyna started off the exchange by saying, “@princesslove release it Or call my Lawyer!” Then in another IG story post, the conversation got more sexual. Chyna said, “Please let me eat that p***y please! @princesslove.”

Blac Chyna and Princess Love with a lil exchange ? pic.twitter.com/C74tESmcQq — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 23, 2021

Princess responded via IG story with emoji eyes. It’s not clear how serious this romance is. It comes a few weeks after Ray J filed for divorce again. TJB points out this is the third time this year the estranged couple filed for divorce. They also filed last year.

Well. And there you have it.