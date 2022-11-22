Post & Delete: Tamar Braxton Comments on August Alsina Seemingly Coming Out, Says 'Love Wins...My Brother Is Free'

August Alsina shook the internet Monday night after he revealed his ‘new love’ to the world during the season finale of VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life.’

Following the big reveal, the internet lit up with speculation as to whether August was introducing the world to his new boyfriend — or if he was baiting audiences with love for his ‘brother.’

Tamar Braxton, August’s friend and fellow ‘The Surreal Life’ housemate, reacted to August’s public declaration in a big way.

In a now-deleted comment in response to a clip of August’s revelation on Instagram, Tamar wrote: “Love wins [flame emoji] my brother is free [pink hearts].”

Neither Tamar nor August have comment further since the show aired, but Tamar did take to Instagram to share a picture of herself, August, and their other ‘Surreal Life’ housemate CJ Perry.

Tamar is right — Love Wins!