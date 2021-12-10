Porsha Williams' Fiance Simon Guobadia Insists He's 'One Man One Wife Individual' [Photo]

Even though Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, comes from a long line of polygamy, don’t expect the same from him.

via: AceShowbiz

In an Instagram post on Thursday, December 9, Simon shared a picture featuring a message which read, “Unequivocally, I’m a one man one wife individual.” He went on to say, “My grandfather having 25 wives 100 years ago or my father having 2 wives 56 years ago, bears no relevance to my life today other than for historical context.”

The businessman further doubled down on his statement in the caption. He wrote, “My Nigerian culture and law allows for a man to have multiple wives, and this can vary by regions and part of Nigeria. The reality however is that most Nigerian relationships today are one man one wife. I have a responsibility to ensure I’m accurate in my utterances regardless of the platform I use to share my opinions and thought.”

Some of his followers quickly jumped into his defense upon reading his post. “There’s men born and raised in America that juggle multiple women, and there are many women who are glorified side pieces or mistresses. S**t, you don’t have to explain your culture to anyone, especially when the American family dynamic is so broken..,” one person said.

“Yesss! Clarity is everything! While you don’t owe anyone an explanation I think it speaks volumes to your character not to let anything you say be taken out of context especially for the sake of ratings,” someone else added. Another person said, “You don’t owe ANYONE an explanation…. Live your life and be happy!”

Simon revealed his upbringing in a November episode of Bravo’s “Porsha’s Family Matters”. “I come from a family where there was abundant love, but there wasn’t enough to go around,” the 57-year-old told Porsha while out to dinner, adding that there were “so many kids, so many wives.”

The Nigeria native explained, “Where I come from, there’s nothing abnormal about having different women. As a matter of fact, there’s women from my part of the country that tell their husbands, ‘You can have one side b***h.’ And from time to time, the wife and the side b***h get together and make sure there’s not another side b***h.” At one point, Porsha asked Simon if he ever cheated, to which he replied, “Of course, everybody has cheated.”

Upon watching the episode, fans urged “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum to leave Simon as they thought it was the biggest red flag. “Simon told porsha that his Grandfather had 25 wives, Simon said that in his culture the wife allows 1 side b***h. Simon has had 3 wives. Run Forrest! Run!” one Twitter user joked. Another fan added, “This dude married 4X & confidentially admits he’s cheated multiple times.”

Time will tell.