Porsha Williams Demands Court Enforce Prenup in Divorce from Simon Guobadia | lovebscott.com

Porsha Williams signed a prenup when she married Simon Guobadia and now she’s demanding the court enforce it as they proceed with their divorce.

via Radar Online:

According to Porsha’s divorce petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star listed the date of marriage as November 25, 2022, and said they were currently “living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Porsha said they have no kids, and none are expected.

The petition said Porsha was entitled, “entitled to a divorce from Husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken … and there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

The Bravo star said they signed a Prenuptial Agreement dated November 17, 2022, “which sets forth each party’s separate property interests and marital property interests.”

The petition said, “Wife requests that said Prenuptial Agreement be enforced by this Court and be made a part of this Court’s Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce.”

Porsha’s lawyer added, “Wife is hopeful the parties will reach an agreement settling all issues pending between them; however, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly.”

Porsha asked that Simon be ordered to pay her legal fees associated with the case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Porsha filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage.

Porsha hired powerhouse attorney Randall Kessler to represent her in court — the same lawyer who repped her in her divorce from ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Kessler has previously worked with NeNe Leakes in her divorce, Christina Milian in a custody battle against her ex The Dream, and Mike Epps in a paternity lawsuit.

A source told People that the divorce was an “ongoing matter” and not related to rumors of Simon being denied citizenship. As RadarOnline.com first reported, in addition, weeks before the divorce, Simon’s company was sued for $800k over an alleged unpaid bill for private jet trips.

For his part, Simon addressed the split on Instagram. He wrote, “Will stop loving my wife when divorce is final.”

Just when we thought Simon would be trying to protect his assets from Porsha — it appears to be other way around. He must be caught up in a financial MESS.