Porsha Williams Called Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Her 'Ride or Die' 5 Days Before Divorce Filing | lovebscott.com

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, after just one year of marriage.

via: People

There was apparently trouble just beneath the surface for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia in the days leading up to her decision to file for divorce.

Last week, it didn’t seem to the outside word that a separation was imminent between the Bravo star, 42, and the entrepreneur, 59. On Saturday, Williams to shared footage from their recent vacation to Dubai together Instagram.

In the footage on a jet ski styled to look like a luxury sports car, the pair appeared to be enjoying themselves as they kissed at one point and smiled throughout. “My ride or die,” Williams wrote, adding, “(And yes he thought he was gone die today) #BeHisPeace @iamsimonguobadia”

Guobadia also posted the same video on Instagram: “Living our lives, unapologetically .#livingourbestlife #blacklove #bestfriendsforever”

The pair also revealed on social media that they celebrated Valentine’s Day together while on their trip to Dubai.

Shortly after the holiday, The Pursuit of Porsha author shared a handful of photos and clips of herself posing in a lime green bikini posing next to her lavish gifts, including a bouquet of red roses, a giant teddy bear and balloons. The carousel also includes a video of the Nigerian businessman smiling and riding in a golf cart with the gifts, as he was en route to deliver them.

“Happy Wife Happy Life Mrs.Guobadias,” Williams captioned the post.

Guobadia shared a similar photo of his wife posing alongside her V-Day goodies and noted, “All Mine! My Love.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Atlanta TV personality filed for divorce on Thursday, 15 months after the couple’s lavish wedding in November 2022.

News of their split comes as speculation has surfaced regarding Guobadia’s citizenship status. However, a source told PEOPLE the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The insider added that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter.”