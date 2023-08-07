Popeyes Workers in Atlanta 'Violently' Attack Customer in Drive-Thru: Lawsuit [Video]

One year after police arrested three restaurant employees at the Popeyes in southwest Atlanta, customer Denetra Dawson is taking legal action.

via: FOX 5

According to the new lawsuit, things turned spicy in the drive-thru line at Popeye’s last year after an incorrect order. That is when the victim claims she was attacked by employees leaving her bruised and with a chunk of her hair missing.

“I didn’t even think I was going to make it back to my kids,” said Denetra Dawson.

Dawson no longer loves that chicken from Popeyes after what she describes as a brutal attack in the drive-thru at the hands of restaurant employees.

“I simply went to get food for my kids, I still don’t understand why me,” she said.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, Dawson says the fast-food frenzy happened last September after a problem with her Popeyes order. She says when she tried to get it fixed words were exchanged then something off the menu was served up at the Popeyes on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

“One of the employees physically opens up her passenger side car door, enters her vehicle, jumps into her car and begins to attack her,” said Mawuli Davis, an attorney on the case from The David Bozeman Law Firm.

Dawson says three employees were involved in the attack. She claims the only way she could get them to stop was by pulling out a gun. She then called Atlanta Police.

According to an incident report obtained by FOX 5, two people were charged with battery: Tenice Taylor and a minor. A third person identified as Tenister Evans was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

“They ripped out the braid out of her hair, all the way down to the root,” Davis said.

“They took my identity, I take pride in my hair, I can’t get certain hairstyles,” Dawson said.

Dawson says the incident left her with not only physical scars, but emotional ones too. She is not only suing the people who allegedly attacked her but also the company that owns this restaurant.

Davis alleged that the restaurant’s manager had a documented criminal past involving violent acts, arguing that Popeyes showed negligence by hiring the individual and not conducting proper background checks.

“This incident is an outrageous example of Popeyes’ failure to prioritize customer safety and well-being,” Davis said in a statement. “By hiring a manager with a history of violence, Popeyes exhibited a reckless disregard for the safety of their patrons. The manager and two employees exited Popeyes and violently attacked her inside of her car. We are resolute in our commitment to holding the restaurant accountable for their actions and seeking justice for our client.”

Popeyes sent FOX 5 a statement that reads: “We have absolutely no tolerance for violence of any kind in Popeyes® restaurants. The franchisee of this restaurant confirmed the incident took place in September 2022, and the employees involved were immediately terminated. We cannot share any additional details as there is an active lawsuit related to this incident.”