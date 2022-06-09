Popeyes Is Selling Fried Chicken for 59 Cents In Honor of Their 50th Anniversary

Popeyes is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

via People:

As part of the month-long celebration, the chicken restaurant is offering a special deal that will have customers celebrating like it’s 1972 — the year the brand was founded.

Starting on the official anniversary day of June 12, Popeyes is selling a throwback deal for the signature fried chicken that gave the fast food chain its popularity a half-century ago. Locations will offer two pieces of the popular bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents, the same price it sold for back in 1972.

The deal comes with a $5 order minimum and is only offered via mobile order on the Popeyes app and Popeyes.com. Customers can snag their throwback orders until June 19 when the week-long special ends. And the cheap chicken deal is just the beginning — the brand plans to announce more celebrations as the month continues.

Earlier this year, Popeyes dropped another limited-edition treat for chicken sandwich-obsessed fans. In May, the 50-year-old brand released a buffalo ranch chicken sandwich nationwide.

Elevating their signature hand-battered chicken and brioche bun, the new menu item has a spicy twist. The buffalo ranch chicken sandwich included a mix of creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce.

The fried chicken joint debuted their first chicken sandwich in August 2019 — and almost immediately it became wildly popular around the country.

Soon after the reveal, cheeky social media banter ensued with other fast food competitors. On Aug. 19, Popeyes’ Twitter account sent a “Y’all good?” tweet in response to Chick-fil-A’s post about its original chicken sandwich that said, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ?? for the original.”

To add to the playful “#ChickenWars” conversation, Wendy’s tweeted a photo of its own chicken sandwich, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” the tweet said.

Due to the extra social media exposure paired with the tasty flavors of the hand-battered chicken sandwich, the menu item sold out nationwide in about two weeks. Much to the satisfaction of devout customers, it was reintroduced in October 2019.

We’re relieved they decided to do this instead of selling chicken for 19 cents in honor of Juneteenth.