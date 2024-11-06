Home > NEWS

Plies Sues Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, & Soulja Boy For Copyright Infringement

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Taking it to the courts.

Plies filed a lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B for copyright infringement.

And according to Plies, Soulja Boy can’t claim “first” to using the beat on one of his big tracks … which he says was taken from one of his old songs!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs filed by Plies on Wednesday claiming his 2008 track “Me & My Goons” first got jacked by Soulja Boy in 2010 on his “Pretty Boy Swag” anthem.

Fast-forward 2+ decades and Meg and Glo’s “Wanna Be” collab, which Plies says also used his infrared countdown beat in becoming one of the summer’s hottest rap tracks!!!

Cardi B hopped on the “Wanna Be” remix on Memorial Day — so Plies is suing her too for essentially riding the wave Plies says he started before any of these women were even rapping!!!

The suit also names Meg’s Hot Girl Productions, Soulja’s former imprint Collipark Productions, and record labels Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group and Interscope as defendants.

If the suit is successful, the damages could cost everyone plenty of shiny pennies.

Earlier today, Plies sent out a digital hug to all Kamala supporters — you’ll recall, Meg, Glo and Cardi were all active on the campaign trail in supporting the VP, but it looks like it’s back to business now that the election is over.

via: TMZ

