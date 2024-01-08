Pink Reveals She and Husband Carey Hart Nearly Split Again Last Year: ‘We Almost Didn’t Make It’

Pink is reflecting on her marriage to Carey Hart on their 18th wedding anniversary.

via: Page Six

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest,” the pop star captioned a series of photos of her and the former motocross competitor through the years.

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f–king hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year.”

Pink, 44, told her 10.5 million followers that she wears the couple’s “scars proudly” as she called Hart, 48, her “stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.”

“The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us,” she concluded her tribute, adding the hashtags “#18years,” “#improudofyou” and “#family.”

The off-road truck racer also took to Instagram Sunday to commemorate the pair’s anniversary.

“In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things,” he began.

“There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink.”

Pink and Hart married in January 2006 after dating on and off for four years.

The “Get the Party Started” singer announced in February 2008 that they had separated, which famously inspired several of her hit songs including “So What” and “Please Don’t Leave Me.”

The couple were back together by February 2010 after going to counseling. They went on to welcome two children: daughter Willow in June 2011 and son Jameson in December 2016.