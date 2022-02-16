Pete Davidson Gets Back on Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram for the fourth time since deactivating his account back in 2018.

via Page Six:

A new profile — featuring Instagram’s verification checkmark — for Davidson went live Wednesday, just days after Kanye West took to the platform to bombard the stand-up with insults in an effort to win back ex — and Davidson’s girlfriend — Kim Kardashian.

“LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” West, 44, captioned a paparazzi photo of Davidson and Kardashian before making fun of his recent Calvin Klein ad co-starring Machine Gun Kelly and telling Davidson that he would never meet Kim and Kanye’s kids.

The brand spankin’ new page under Instagram handle @pmd was not following anyone, had 0 posts and just under 160 followers at the time this story was published.

The 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star first abandoned the site summer 2018 citing his mental health, sharing with fans at the time, “No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform.

“The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f–king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. ? your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

He did return, but left again December 2018 after sharing a concerning note where he claimed, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Ironically, the post followed the comic commending West for his “bravery” in discussing mental health issues at the time.

If we were Pete, our first post back would be us cuddled-up in the bed with Kim Kardashian — but we don’t think Pete’s that petty.