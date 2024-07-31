Pete Davidson Checks into Wellness Facility, Seeking Mental Health Treatment | www.lovebscott.com

Pete Davidson has checked himself into a wellness facility to focus on his mental health.

via People:

On Wednesday, July 31, PEOPLE confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, is taking some time to focus on his health. The move comes after a string of more than 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the nation, as well as several film projects and the release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.

A source tells PEOPLE that mental health has “always been a priority” for the comedian, who has been open about his sobriety journey on tour as well as his history dealing with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

While staying busy with work this year, the source says Davidson has been focusing on his sobriety and his friends and family are very proud that he has chosen to continue to take care of himself.

Davidson most recently underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

He addressed the stint during a September 2023 comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

Davidson revealed he took ketamine, a dissociative drug used medically as an anesthetic, daily for four years. “It was magical,” he told the crowd.

The comedian recalled the drug’s ability to alter his mind, joking, “One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.”

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has long been open about his mental health struggles.

In 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. He explained that the symptoms of the disorder had led him to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016, when he initially believed the mental breakdowns he was experiencing stemmed from heavy marijuana use.

Kudos to Pete for staying on top of his mental health.