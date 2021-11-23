Pete Davidson Caught With Hickey While Out With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s fling has caught the attention of everyone in the industry over the past month. The timeline moved very quickly for the two, as they began to be seen out in public more and more often.

via: Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Davidson were spotted getting dinner together, and a close-up photo of Davidson shows a hickey on the left side of his neck, directly below his ear.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, put their newest handiwork on display while spending a romantic dinner date together at Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. They arrived together in his Lamborghini SUV and entered a private room of the restaurant.

The two left Giorgi Baldi hand in hand, and Davidson chivalrously opened the car door and guided Kardashian into the car. As soon as they were both settled, the two couldn’t stop giggling.

Kardashian wore a black baseball cap, black turtleneck and black leather gloves, boots and maxi skirt.

Davidson twinned his new girl with a similar baseball cap, but repping Uncle Paulie’s Deli. The “Saturday Night Live” star also wore a black and white fuzzy jacket, an army-green tee, blue jeans and sneakers.

Davidson’s hickey follows the fairly new couple getting out of an SUV and latching onto each other’s hands last Thursday in LA.

“She’s acting like a teenager,” a source told Page Six at the time. “She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California in October — shortly after Kardashian hosted “SNL,” and they shared an onscreen kiss during a sketch.

Since then, the Skims founder has spent time with Davidson in LA, New York City and his hometown of Staten Island.

Page Six confirmed the romance rumors last week, reporting that the two are “officially dating.”

While the two may not be shy about packing on the PDA, a source told us that the couple still wants to keep their relationship “under wraps.”

“They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps,” a source told us on Friday. “They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out.”

The source added that so far, Davidson is keeping up with the Kardashians.

“He’s so funny and is a really good person. All of the friends love him. He’s the sweetest person,” the source said.

Damn Kim out here licking on Pete like that. Click here to see the photos.