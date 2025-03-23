People Baffled by One Ritual That ‘Makes No Sense’ as Man’s ‘Bizarre’ Morning Routine Goes Viral

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Some content isn’t made for consumption on X.

A fitness influencer has left viewers scratching their heads over an unsual detail they spotted during his morning routine video.

We all have our own way of waking up in the morning and getting ready for the day ahead, but a viral video posted in February this year has got people talking. And no, it’s not because it starts at 3.50am…

Advertisement

The morning routine pic.twitter.com/HLhpwpKib8 — Tips For Men – Fashion | Essentials | Luxury (@tipsformenx) March 20, 2025

Particularly, everyone’s focused on an unorthodox feature of his routine, which he does more than once in the one-and-a-half minute video.

Social media user Ashton Hall is known for sharing aspects of his lifestyle and everyday life, with over 2.93 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Last month, the content creator released a video revealing what his mornings look like, titled ‘The morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am’, garnering over 40 million views.

Advertisement

Hall’s near six-hour routine also involved an intense run at the gym, followed by a swim and shower, with some time for meditation and silence in there too for good measure.

But viewers didn’t focus on the fact that he was up before 4.00am or that he was pumping push-ups 15 minutes later, though a few commented on how ‘bizarre’ it was.

A few users took to Twitter to point it out, as one wrote: “Why does he keep dunking his head in the cold water like that? LMAOO”

Advertisement

Another asked: “What is the point of dunking your face in ice water,” with a different user adding: “What’s with him dunking his face into the random bowls of ice water every 3 hours?”

The clip shows Hall doing a number of things, including repeatedly dunking his face in ice water, swimming (but only for a few minutes), running at high speed, brushing his teeth, and more. The entire clip shows his morning routine until around 9:30 a.m. when he’s eating.

Hall’s even announced that he hit a billion views in 30 days on YouTube and that his Instagram reached eight million followers.

Check out some reaction below.

Advertisement

bro woke up at 4am in the morning to spend 6 hours bullshitting https://t.co/ZdVBhcvLm7 — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) March 21, 2025

THIS IS DESTROYING ME BROOOOOO HE FLOATED FOR 4 MINUTES https://t.co/x5pk2wymEv pic.twitter.com/LITbnPn6rV — Alpel #ThankYouToriyama (@AlpelDokkan) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

This guy is frying me bro. All he does his dunk his face in ice water and do full sprints in a parking lot He’s either our funniest satire comedian or clinically insane https://t.co/RDAqKboD7b pic.twitter.com/ISiehNlVBP — Not YDG? (@notwhydeegee2) March 21, 2025