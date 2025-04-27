Home > NEWS

Patrick Mahomes Questions Why He Kept ‘Nappy Hair For So Long, Way Better Now’

BY: Walker

Published 22 minutes ago

Patrick Mahomes’ cropped haircut was a long time coming — and he’s happy with the results.

Speaking with Kansas City news station KCTV, the Chiefs’ star player flaunted a lower haircut and explained why he was hesitant to make the chop.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions, I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it,” detailed the 29-year-old.

“I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I’m getting a haircut like that’s enough. I’m very excited. I’ve looked at some videos from last year, and I can’t believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long, like I look way better now with the short hair, so I’ll be keeping this going forward.”

The low fade is not the only new thing the championship-winning quarterback has accepted. In the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night (April 24), the Kansas City Chiefs selected Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

According to KC Kingdom, Simmons was a projected first-round pick at the beginning of the season before suffering a torn patellar tendon last October, however, coach Andy Reid said he expected the rookie to be ready for training camp. After the pick was made, Mahommes posted the smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

via: Vibe

