Paralyzed Mom-to-Be Beats Odds and Walks Down Aisle at Her Wedding: 'Believe in Miracles' [Video]

An Indiana woman was once told she’d never walk again after an ATV accident — but she defied all odds on Saturday when she walked down the aisle at her wedding.

With her father by her side — and with the help of a walker — Brittney Bedwell made her way down the aisle and to her husband-to-be, Glen, as family and friends proudly looked on, according to CW affiliate WISH.

“It was really important to me because I got to watch my sisters walk down the aisle with [our dad], and I knew I wanted to do that, so I had to push myself even harder,” the newlywed told the outlet.

The scene was one Bedwell never thought she’d get to experience following an ATV crash four years ago that left her paralyzed, WISH reported.

After months of hospitalization, several surgeries and a serious infection, Bedwell was given some tough news.

“A doctor told me that I was never going to walk again, and I didn’t want to believe that, and I did for a while and I had depression and anxiety but once I got over that, I just woke up one day and I just like, started feeling some stuff in my legs and I knew that it wasn’t over,” she told the outlet.

Bedwell has also defied other odds: despite being told she would not be able to have any more children, she is four months pregnant, according to WISH.

Since the accident, she has continued to persevere and undergo physical therapy.

“I have my kids, I have my husband, and I have my family and friends and they all are in my corner so I’m pushing for them because they’re pushing for me,” she told the outlet. “I already have therapy lined up for next week, so I’m getting out of this chair.”

Wedding days are already emotional, but Bedwell’s was made all the more special thanks to her determination, her sister Ashley Sieb wrote on Facebook.

“She leaves me speechless. So I’ll just say – Brittney Bedwell inspires me to never give up. To believe in miracles. To stay strong,” she wrote. “To defy the odds. To love deeply and freely. Happy wedding day, baby sister. You are STUNNING and STRONG!”

