Pam Grier Talks Dating at 73 and Warns Men Who Would Cheat on Her: 'Worry About My Chainsaw'

Pam Grier is 73 and has absolutely no time for cheating men.

via People:

The Jackie Brown actress and subject of the TCM documentary podcast The Plot Thickens: Here Comes Pam recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her career and legacy as a trailblazer in Hollywood.

Grier opened up about living on her ranch in Colorado, describing herself as an “independent woman” who is “ready for an emergency.”

“Clothes, keys, boots by the door in case of an earthquake. A backpack with extra water. Anywhere I go, I have a fire extinguisher in my truck, in case people throw a cigarette out the window,” Grier, 73, shared. “And a 20-inch chainsaw, oiled and ready to go. I saw a tree fallen over the road, the only access road around. I pull over and see all these truckers standing around, saying, ‘Darn, there’s a 10,000-pound tree on the road. What are we gonna do?’ Then I get out and I see their faces. ‘Uh-oh — here comes Foxy Brown with her chainsaw!’ “

Grier credited her grandfather for teaching her that “girls could be self-sufficient and take care of themselves.” She added that now a prerequisite for a potential suitor is that they have a fishing license.

“I pick up my dates at Home Depot and Lowes. I can name 10 tractor companies. I can drive a forklift. I ain’t no fool,” she said.

The Poms actress and singer also said she’s skeptical about men’s abilities to not cheat on their partner: “The men are gonna do that. I’d say, matter of fact, ‘Here’s a box of condoms for the road. I’ll put it in your luggage, so you don’t bring me back anything.’ Location lust, we call it in the movie industry. I’ve seen them take their rings off in the elevators when I step in. You think you slick?”

“You think you’ll come home and I’ll take care of you? Please. Go let your f— buddy take care of you. Please don’t even try,” continued Grier. “Don’t even try to steal my credit card and go pay for a f— buddy with my credit card. That ain’t even gonna happen. Because I’m gonna cut your ass up, m—–f—er. Don’t worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw.”

Grier further shared her outlook on dating, saying, “… I tell men, we’re gonna have timeshare dating. See, I timeshare men: 3 months, 90 days, that’s all you get. I only date a timeshare guy 90 days a year. After that, it’s me time. So what season do you want?”

The star reflected on the 40-year anniversary of her 1974 film Foxy Brownback in 2014, telling PEOPLE at the time that her character “represented, for me, one of the first truly independent women in cinema.”

“I remember not being able to get into veterinary school. I was great with math and science in school, but if I walked in as a woman of color, I wasn’t going to get that position as a student. So, for the women who couldn’t vote or drive or get an education, Foxy was the voice that spoke for them,” she said.

“I’ll never forget being in a classroom, and being told that Plato said women could be leaders,” added Grier. “That was all she wrote! Women have done so much, and we can keep doing it because it’s in our hearts to do it.”

Picking up men at Home Depot? That’s…a choice. Cheating should be the least of her concerns.