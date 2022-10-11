‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding [Photos + Video]

Congratulations are in order for J. Alphonse Nicholson and longtime partner Nafeesha.

via: BET

According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!

The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front of about 150 guests at the Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. Lance Gross and Jerry O’Connell were among the celebrities that attended the LA nuptials.

For their big day, the groom looked polished in a custom emerald-green suit by Marlan Simpson. The blushing bride glowed in an off-the-shoulder white wedding gown.

Highlights of the lovebird’s reception included a stunning emerald-green wedding cake, elegant decor, and a cannabis bar.

FYI: The couple met in 2016. J. Alphonse proposed to Nafeesha in 2019.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholson on their union!

Hella lit!! Love my Oakland family ?????? https://t.co/6VhQe58Hk2 — J Alphonse Nicholson (@JAlphonse_N) October 11, 2022

Thank you @Essence for helping us share this wonderful day with the world!! Looking forward to a life time of memories with my pretty baby! Cheers to everyone who surrounded us in love on a day I will never forget! Love you @heyfeesha ???? https://t.co/Rceo9QBOST — J Alphonse Nicholson (@JAlphonse_N) October 10, 2022

These pictures of J. Alphonse And Longtime Love Nafeesha have become our favorite pics on the internet today! #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/WK6NQt7zHA — ESSENCE (@Essence) October 11, 2022