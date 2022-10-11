  1. Home
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding [Photos + Video]

October 11, 2022 11:10 AM PST

Congratulations are in order for J. Alphonse Nicholson and longtime partner Nafeesha.

According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!

The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front of about 150 guests at the Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. Lance Gross and Jerry O’Connell were among the celebrities that attended the LA nuptials.

For their big day, the groom looked polished in a custom emerald-green suit by Marlan Simpson. The blushing bride glowed in an off-the-shoulder white wedding gown.

Highlights of the lovebird’s reception included a stunning emerald-green wedding cake, elegant decor, and a cannabis bar.

FYI: The couple met in 2016. J. Alphonse proposed to Nafeesha in 2019.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholson on their union!

