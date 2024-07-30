Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears for Slamming 'Very Sad' Posts After She Tells Him to 'F*ck Off' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Ozzy Osbourne has apologized for criticizing Britney Spears’ Instagram posts.

via Complex:

“Britney, I really owe you an apology,” the Prince of Darkness said after being prompted by his daughter Kelly. “I’m so sorry for making that comment.”

Ozzy should have left it there, but he did not.

The 75-year-old went on to get in one more dig at Spears, 42. “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same fucking dance every day,” he continued. “Change a few movements.”

Kelly tried to do a bit of damage control by issuing a more genuine apology. “Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing,” the 39-year-old said. “It makes you happy and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you.”

After wife Sharon, 71, commented that she loves Spears, Ozzy chimed in, “I love Britney Spears. But it’s the same dance every day.”

Kelly hilariously fired back, “No, sometimes, she has knives.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman eventually struck a sincere tone, saying, “I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

Their unlikely back-and-forth started earlier this month when Osbourne called Spears’ dance-focused videos “very sad,” a sentiment that his family/podcast co-hosts seemed to agree with. “I’m fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing],” Ozzy said. “Every fucking day. You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad.”

Britney responded by calling the Osbournes “the most boring family known to mankind” and telling Ozzy to “kindly fuck off!!!”

Watch the clip below.

