OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Spinoff Casts Former ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Monique Samuels [Video]

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding the Love & Marriage franchise with Love & Marriage: DC, the first spinoff of its successful reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, from Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

via: Vibe

Fans that have missed Monique Samuels’ television presence after her controversial departure from the Real Housewives of Potomac can now rejoice. She and her husband, former NFL player Chris Samuels, are returning to reality TV as the stars of the new Oprah Winfrey Network reality show Love & Marriage: DC.

Like its predecessor, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, LAMDC will follow successful couples as they navigate their business and personal lives. According to Deadline, the Samuels will be joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

Here’s the summary of the first season, according to OWN: “In the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C. Chris is looking to get his relationship back on track with his wife Monique while still searching for his passion, post-NFL retirement. Meanwhile, Monique’s many businesses are booming; from her essential oil line to another potential career change on the horizon. Radio personality and self-proclaimed “Party Kingpin” DJ QuickSilva is the hardest working DJ in the D.M.V. area, and his wife Ashley is stepping into her own spotlight as a fashion designer, podcast host, and author. Erana and Jamie Tyler are enjoying their notoriety as D.C.’s hottest socialite couple, but after 26 years of marriage, they are seeking the secret sauce to keep their lasting union sizzling while juggling the ever-changing needs of their children.”

The Carlos King-produced show is expected to debut this spring.

Meanwhile, OWN’s number one reality show, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, is returning once again. In the trailer for the upcoming third season, infidelity is once again at the forefront and might jeopardize Kimmi and Maurice Scott’s (aka Scott 2.0) marriage. The teaser features a photo of Maurice with his brother and co-star Marsau Scott, co-star Martell Holt and another friend on a “boys trip” in Atlanta is referenced, as well as Kimmi asking Maurice if he cheated on her with a “linebacker.”

Ironically, these allegations were made by Martell Holt’s former mistress Arionne Curry in Dec. 2021 and reiterated in Jan. 2022, when Curry did an exclusive interview with blogger Tasha K. In the interview, she not only claimed she was on the Atlanta trip, but Curry said she stayed at the Airbnb with the fellas, and both Scott brothers allegedly cheated on their wives.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns March 19. We think it’s safe to say season 3 will be as spicy as the previous two. Watch the trailer for LAMH and the sneak peek for LAMDC below.