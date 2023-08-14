Outrage as Paris Hilton Frolics in the Waves on Maui Beach Just 30 Miles From 'City of Tombstones' Where at Least 96 Died in Wildfires

Paris Hilton was spotted on Saturday soaking up the sun and frolicking on a Maui beach with her husband, Carter Reum, and their son, despite the raging wildfires that are currently plaguing the island.

via: Radar Online

The socialite and entrepreneur were seen packing on PDA and frolicking in the sand following a plea from actor Jason Momoa, who implored tourists to keep their distance as devastating wildfires rage on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” the Game of Thrones star captioned a slideshow of photos. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

Hilton arrived last week on Tuesday, just one day before the Hawaii Tourist Authority officially urged visitors to reschedule their travel plans, following which many “largely heeded the call to leave the island.”

In the photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the couple shared a kiss while a beaming Hilton held her eight-month-old in her arms. The lovebirds were seen holding hands and smiling as they walked along the shore during their stay at a local resort.

Critics have blasted the heiress for her Hawaiian getaway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Paris Hilton heard about the Maui wildfire devastation and said ‘That’s hot,'” one posted.

“Read the room,” another naysayer wrote. “Disgusting. They’ve asked all tourists to leave the island,” a third chimed in.

“I’ve seen at least 5 people on my social media feeds vacationing in Hawaii this week and it makes me sick. Sharing happy photos and bragging about cheap airfare while over 1000 people are missing and countless lives destroyed. What kind of society have we become?” a fourth pondered.

Meanwhile, some supporters also rushed to Hilton’s defense.

“People get a grip. Life does not stop because of a disaster. Hawaii needs to recover as quickly as possible and tourism is their bread and butter. Unless you ban travel, people are going to go there and that is a good thing,” one fired back.

A source also spoke out to set the record straight, telling the outlet, “She has been absolutely helping. Maui has always held a special place in her heart.”

“She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need,” the insider added. “She already did and continues to do so.”

Hilton previously dished about her plans to venture to Hawaii, noting she couldn’t wait to reconnect with extended family.

“I just can’t wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together,” she told People in July. “That’s just going to be so special.”