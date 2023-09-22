'Old and Fruity': Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Blasts Her Ex-Boyfriend Diddy

Cassie ended her decade-long relationship with Diddy and shortly afterward became engaged to her now-husband, Alex Fine.

via: Radar Online

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, nonchalantly called out her ex-boyfriend Diddy under a video of the hip-hop mogul talking about giving back publishing rights to his former artists, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He’s so old n fruity,” the trainer commented with a rainbow flag and elderly man emoji, doubling down on claims he’s made before. Cassie and Diddy dated for a decade, but split for good in 2018 before she moved on with Fine in 2019.

In the clip, Diddy spoke about his decision to give writers and artists that he worked with their publishing back and revealed it was a long time coming.

“Two years ago, I reassigned [the publishing], and then the lawyers had to work everything out,” he explained. “It’s not an easy thing. It’s called reassigned — I didn’t give nobody anything.”

Diddy reasoned on The Breakfast Club podcast that he evolved as a businessman. “You don’t have to make changes in the world, but if you have a chance to do the right thing, you do the right thing. That’s a world I want to live in. I want to be the change that I want,” the mogul continued. “It’s really about me evolving and me wanting to do the right thing.”

He shut down claims that it was now essentially worthless for the artists.

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day recently shared her two cents, claiming her former boss, Diddy, was cutting deals for artists to sign NDAs to own rights to their music.

She claimed her ex-mentor asked her to sign an NDA preventing her from disparaging the rapper or his Bad Boy label. “I got it a few months ago when he started doing this,” the Showstopper hitmaker said, noting she wouldn’t oblige. “So what’s happening is, artists — some of them, not all of them — are being given streaming royalties and ownership back over our publishing on songs that we wrote at a time when you know that you have to stream a song a million times to make a cent. It’s hundreds of dollars.”

After being blasted by O’Day, many fans were quick to notice Fine entered the chat under The Shade Room’s post about Diddy’s interview.

Months ago, Fine had fired back at Diddy after his latest track Gotta Move On seemingly addressed his fizzled romance with Cassie.

“Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends,” Fine wrote with a link. “Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources.” Diddy has not responded to his comments.