Oh No She Didn't: Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo for 'Precious' on 'Watch What Happens Live' [Video]

Kathy Hilton appeared on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Wednesday night and participated in a little game in which she was asked to name various celebrities that appeared on the screen.
Unfortunately, she made a gaffe that many on social media are calling ‘racist.’
As a photo of Lizzo flashed on the screen, Kathy was asked to identify her — and she identified her as ‘Precious.’
We can’t say for sure what was in Kathy’s head, but of course everyone immediately went to the 2009 Oscar-winning film, ‘Precious,’ starring Gabourey Sidibe.
Watch the cringe-worthy moment below.
