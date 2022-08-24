Offset Sues Ex-Label Quality Control For Demanding A Cut Of His Solo Work

Offset is taking Quality Control to court over his solo career.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus) has filed a lawsuit against Quality Control Music

In the suit, he described himself as an intentionally acclaimed hip hop and rap artist who has “achieved worldwide commercial and critical success not only as a member of the hip hop group Migos but as a solo artist.”

The suit said Quality Control is Offset’s “former label.” He said for over a decade they controlled his career as a recording artist and songwriter.

“Quality Control also collected a sizable proportion of all the money that Offset made through his ingenuity and hard work,” the suit read.

The suit explained Offset signed a deal with QC in 2013 which provided the label with full control and 50% of his profits.

“When he came to understand the full ramification of the deal that he entered into, Offset set out to regain control of his solo career (notwithstanding Quality Control’s overreaching deal with Migos as a group, which remains in place.”

In January 2021, he said he negotiated a deal in which he reclaimed the rights to his own solo recording and songwriting from QC — and he paid handsomely for those rights.”

He said after the deal was signed he released a new single entitled “54321.” Offset said QC has claimed ownership in the song and all of his future solo recordings.

Offset said QC went as far as to demand that Motown Records publicly and falsely assets that QC had an ownership interest in his new song.

“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music.

Quality Control Music was founded by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. After signing Migos, they pulled in Lil Yachty and City Girls as clients. The label has yet to respond to the lawsuit.