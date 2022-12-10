Offset Says He's in a 'Dark Place' a Month After Takeoff's Death [Photos + Video]

Over one month after Takeoff suffered a fatal shooting, fellow Migos member Offset revealed that he’s “in a dark place.”

“In a dark place,” the rapper tweeted with a middle finger emoji on Thursday.

In a dark place ?? — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022

I miss you bra tryna push through the pain pic.twitter.com/buEjaBJtp8 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2022

Offset’s tweet comes after the fellow Migos member was fatally shot on Nov. 1 outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley. While Offset has been honoring his cousin, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, for several weeks now, his latest statement comes after Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she’s been struggling to make her husband feel happy during the difficult time.

“We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said in a since-deleted voice note. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

The rap superstar elaborated, telling fans that she’s not “in the mood” to be “playing around” online, and that the grieving process has been — and still is — very real.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks,” Cardi said, detailing her efforts.

Takeoff, who was one-third of Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, was honored by his city at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life on Nov. 11. And since then, Offset has continued to pay his respects with his social footprint. Across platforms, Offset’s profile pictures have been altered to include Takeoff, and the musician has even shared a handful of clips to remember him, too.