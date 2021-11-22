Odell Beckham Jr. to Receive 100 Percent of His 2021-22 Rams Contract in Bitcoin [Video]

Odell Beckham is betting big on Bitcoin.

via Complex:

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver took to Twitter on Monday to announce he will receive the entirety of his new contract in Bitcoin.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp,” Beckham wrote. “To all my fans out there, no matter where u r: Thank you! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC [right now] too. Drop your $cashtag w #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW.”

Beckham is not the first NFL star to be paid in cryptocurrency. Back in October, Aaron Rodgers announced he had teamed up with Cash App to have a portion of his salary paid to him in Bitcoin. ????The news arrives just a few months after Odell joined the NFT game with the purchase of a CryptoPunk 3365, which was previously owned by Soby.

After a turbulent stint in Cleveland, Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams after he cleared waivers earlier this month following his release by the Browns.

That’s interesting. By the way — did you hear he’s about to be a father?

It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021