Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski Accused of Raping Victim in Amended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Lawsuit; Both Deny Involvement

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski have been accused of raping a victim in an amended lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Druski and Beckham both denied involvement in the alleged 2018 incident — which includes the victim stabbing Diddy after he and others violently raped her, gunshots being fired and, in an unclear action, local law enforcement possibly being paid off — in a post on social media late Sunday, with Druski calling it a “fabricated lie.”

The lawsuit, filed in California late Friday, implicates more than a dozen defendants — including Diddy, Beckham, Druski, singer-rapper Jaguar Wright and others — in an assault on Ashley Parham and two John Does. Parham alleged in a filing made last October that she had been drugged, kidnapped and assaulted by multiple individuals after Diddy heard her saying she believed he was involved in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur; this amended filing identifies several of the individuals who were allegedly involved. The alleged comment took place over a Facetime call between Diddy and associate Shane Pearce in February of 2018 and the alleged assault took place at one of the defendant’s apartments the following month.

Druski, 30, denied any involvement in a statement on social media, writing, “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to pedal false narratives.”

In a reply, Beckham Jr., 32, wrote in an awkwardly spelled post: “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid.”

The lawsuit describes the alleged incident in gruesome detail, claiming that it took place after Pearce had invited Parham into his apartment, asking for assistance with cancer medications that he was too weak to administer himself. He allegedly left the front door unlocked, which allowed Diddy and multiple associates to enter and assault Parham. Diddy had allegedly said at the end of the earlier Facetime call that Parham would “pay” for her Tupac comments.

After Diddy and others allegedly assaulted Parham, she left the apartment wearing just a large T-shirt, carrying a knife that had earlier been used to threaten her. After comments from Diddy and his associates, who were casually smoking in the yard, she allegedly stabbed Diddy in the back, resulting in gunshots being fired.

In the ensuing confusion, she fled the scene and encountered a man who claimed to be a law-enforcement official but was actually one of Diddy’s associates impersonating one. She escaped that individual and encountered a Contra Costa County Sheriff, who she claimed was later handed an envelope, which she believed contained cash. Contra Costa County representatives have declined comment, according to the lawsuit.

Combs, 55, is awaiting trial in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which he has denied. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.

Last month, his lawyer Anthony Ricco filed a motion to resign, saying “under no circumstances can I continue.”

via: Variety