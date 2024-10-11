Obama Urges Black Men to Show Up for Harris as He Campaigns in Critical Pennsylvania [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday had a blunt message to Black men: get behind Vice President Harris and get out to vote.

At a campaign field office to thank volunteers, Obama said he wanted to “speak some truths” after hearing reports on the ground that there was lower enthusiasm for Harris than there was for his own candidacy and that some Black men were thinking of sitting out the election.

“Part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said.

The former president said Trump’s penchant for putting people down was not real strength.

“You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable,” Obama said.

The Democratic former president made the battleground state of Pennsylvania the first stop of his campaign tour with less than four weeks until Election Day and as voting is already underway. Speaking at a rally at the University of Pittsburgh, he painted Trump as out-of-touch and not the choice to lead the country to change, calling him a “bumbling” billionaire “who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

He said Harris is “a leader who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a chance” and declared, “Kamala is as prepared for the job as any nominee for president has ever been.”

Obama, eight years out of power, has been one of the Democratic Party’s most reliable surrogates to galvanize voters. Until he was elected president in 2020, Joe Biden had also taken on that role for Democrats, but this year, since ending his reelection campaign and letting Harris ascend to the ticket, he’s yet to hit the trail.

Obama, who received a roaring welcome from the crowd, described Trump’s all-caps posts on social media and his “ranting and the raving about crazy conspiracy theories. The two-hour speeches, word salad, just — it’s like Fidel Castro. Just on and on. Constant attempts to sell you stuff. Who does that?”

Obama listed some of the products Trump has tried to sell during his third White House campaign, including $399 gold sneakers, a $100,000 watch and his “God Bless the USA” Bible for $59.99.

“He wants you to buy the word of God: Donald Trump edition. Got his name right there next to Matthew and Luke,” Obama said, laughing. “You could not make this stuff up.”

