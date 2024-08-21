Obama Seemingly Made a Joke About Donald Trump's Dick Size [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Former President Barack Obama captivated audiences with his speech durig the second day of the Democratic National Convention — and seemingly snuck in a joke about Donald Trump’s (small) dick size.

As Obama explained to those in attendance and voters watching at home, the upcoming presidential election, which sees Kamala Harris facing Donald Trump, “will be a fight.” Our current moment, Obama said, is defined by questions about what kind of future we want as a people.

“One thing is for certain, Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question,” Obama said Tuesday night. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes. It just goes on and on and on.”

While dropping the “weird obsession with crowd sizes” observation, notably, Obama made sure to tuck in a hand gesture that strongly suggested a dig of a more phallic nature. From there, he highlighted a recent comparison he says he heard in which Trump was likened to a pesky neighbor “who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window” at a constant clip.

“From a neighbor, that’s exhausting; from a president, it’s just dangerous,” Obama said.

Naturally, few could resist pulling the presumed dick joke from Tuesday night’s proceedings and joyfully running with it on X and beyond.

Take a look at the moment in question below. It was definitely a dick joke.

