Obama Campaigns For Warnock Ahead Of Georgia Senate Runoff [Video]

In his second rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this election cycle, former president Barack Obama again laid into Herschel Walker’s qualifications, mining some of the Republican candidate’s more recent eyebrow-raising comments.

Obama addressed the crowd ahead of next week’s runoff election, which will determine whether Warnock or Walker will be elected. In an extremely close general election race in November, neither candidate received the required 50 percent to win outright, forcing this Senate battle into overtime.

“I’m here to tell you we can’t let up. I’m here to tell you we can’t tune out. We can’t get complacent. We have to run through the tape,” Obama said. “And I know you can do it because you did it before.”

.@ReverendWarnock is a hard-working, God-fearing, community-serving leader who tells the truth, sticks to his word, and treats everybody with decency and respect. He’ll keep making Georgia proud in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/7doIwmfBAj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 2, 2022

Obama and Warnock emphasized Democrats’ Senate track record, citing bipartisan infrastructure legislation that passed last year, the Senate confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court — and gun control legislation passed earlier this year, among other achievements.

A Warnock win would give Democrats 51 seats in the Senate instead of 50. According to Obama, doing so would prevent one person from delaying votes in the house and stop someone who “chases wacky conspiracy theories” from gaining influence.

“What’s the difference between 50 and 51?” he asked. “The answer is a lot.”

The former president last visited the state just five weeks ago to energize voters in advance of the November 8 general election. His speech came the day before early voting ended in Georgia. An estimated 1.1 million people have already cast ballots in the state.

Watch this. Every time Barack Obama speaks, I become more convinced that he is truly one of the best & most talented communicators Democrats have. pic.twitter.com/CFDVzHc6Di — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) December 2, 2022

Obama on Herschel Walker: "Since the last time I was here, Mr Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people Georgia, like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf … this would be funny if he weren't running for Senate." pic.twitter.com/Wm2KNRvfgt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2022

Get out VOTE Georgia on December 6th.