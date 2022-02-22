Not So Fast: Queen Elizabeth II Is Alive Despite Rumors of Her Passing, Multiple Sources Confirm

Queen Elizabeth II is alive.

On Tuesday, rumors began circulating of the Queen’s passing on social media.

Dayo Okewale, a chief of staff in the House of Lords, was the first to refute the report as “false” in a statement to BNO News.

The House of Lords is the second chamber of the UK Parliament.

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that the queen, who is 95 years old, was suffering from mild, cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an update on Tuesday following the death rumor, the palace said the queen continued to suffer from cold-like symptoms.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie also shot down her death rumors on Twitter.

“No, that (now trending) rumor that started on Instagram is not true,” he wrote.

