Not Going Down Without A Fight: Michael Sterling Vows to Win Back Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille shocked the internet yesterday, (March 29th) with the news that she was filing for divorce from husband Michael Sterling.

via: Page Six

Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael Sterling, is ready to “fight” to save their marriage after she filed for divorce last week.

“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” the attorney wrote in a statement obtained by Page Six Wednesday.

“I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Sterling concluded, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”

Sterling didn’t elaborate on how he’s specifically planning to repair the relationship.

Marcille, 38, filed for divorce from Sterling on March 23 after five years of marriage, but the news did not break until this week.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum — unlike her ex — doesn’t seem too bothered by her divorce filing making headlines.

Marcille encouraged her followers to “smile anyway” in a video posted on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” alum claimed in her divorce filing that her relationship with Sterling was “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Marcille also requested child support, as well as legal and primary custody of their two sons: Michael “Mikey” Jr., 4, and Maverick, 3.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” she told People in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner didn’t divulge any specific reason for the split.

Marcille and Sterling got engaged on Christmas Day 2017 and tied the knot one year later in October 2018.

The former “Housewife” also has a daughter, Marley, 9, with R&B singer Kevin McCall, but the little girl took Sterling’s last name in 2020 after he raised her as his own daughter.