Not So Fast: Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson wants you to know that despite rumors, she is not engaged.

via People:

The Senior Year star, 42, responded to reports that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged by denying the reports entirely on her Instagram Story.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside an image of the pair together at Disneyland in California.

Page Six previously reported that the couple was engaged after seven months of being together, citing an insider who said the pair discussed an engagement at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 28. That was the party where Rebel and Agruma were joined by three other friends as they dressed up as Barbie dolls still in the box.

The pair also stepped out for Halloween weekend with a creepy twinning look to cap off festivities, going as the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film The Shining.

Rebel opened up to PEOPLE in May about being set up with her new partner “through a friend,” but she didn’t reveal who the love interest was at the time. As she explained, they had an “old-school” way of meeting, as they talked on the phone for weeks before even meeting each other in person, but ultimately, it was a “really good way to get to know each other.”

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” Wilson said. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

When Wilson first shared a photo of Agruma in June, she revealed that while she thought she was “searching for a Disney Prince,” she ended up finding out that what she “needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January, and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. “It’s a very serious relationship and they’re super happy together. It’s been very cool for Rebel’s friends to see her this secure with someone,” the insider said.

Wilson announced this week that she and her girlfriend will dropping a limited collection of two items, including a white hoodie with a purple “R&R” written on the hood and white sweatpants with a purple “R&R Club” logo. The hoodie sells for $179, while the sweatpants are $149. “If you like R&R, then you’re like me, and guess what? You can get this limited edition drop… R&R club hoodies and track pants.”

The R&R Club website notes that the clothing collection is “all about royally relaxing” and that both pieces are made with French Terry and manufactured in Turkey.

Engaged or not — we just hope they’re happy!