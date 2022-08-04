No Time Wasted! Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims Ne-Yo Fathered a Child with Another Woman

Crystal Renay is looking to end her marriage to NE-YO.

via: Page Six

In divorce documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the model, 36, claimed that Ne-Yo, 42, “recently fathered a minor” with his “paramour.”

Renay filed the court docs on Monday and listed their date of separation as July 22. She called their marriage “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

She and the Grammy winner — whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith — initially tied the knot in February 2016. The on-again, off-again couple divorced two years later before marrying again in April 2022.

The pair have three children together — Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 1. Ne-Yo is also the father of Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.

In her Aug. 1 filing, Renay requested primary physical custody of the little ones, as well as joint legal custody.

One day prior, she accused Ne-Yo of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post, referring to their time together as “eight years of lies and deception.”

She continued, “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them!”

The “heartbroken and disgusted” actress went on to write, “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.”

Besides her “three beautiful children,” Renay added in the since-deleted social media upload that she got “nothing else but wasted years and heartache” from Ne-Yo.

The songwriter responded to his estranged partner’s allegations via Twitter Sunday, writing, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.”

He continued, “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Page Six has reached out to Ne-Yo’s rep for comment.