Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Awarded Joint Custody of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s ex-girlfriend secured a substantial win in the custody battle over their daughter with the rapper’s family.

Tanisha Foster was awarded joint physical and legal custody after working out a deal with the late rapper’s family, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the joint stipulation filed by Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, sister, Samantha Asghedom and his mother, Angelique Smith, along with Tanisha, on Wednesday, March 5.

As In Touch first reported, Nipsey’s family and his ex have been fighting in court for years over his 16-year-old daughter, Emani.

Sam, Samantha and Angelique were appointed as guardians of Emani after Nipsey’s death on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33.

The family claimed they had concerns about Emani living with Tanisha.

In 2022, Tanisha filed a petition, according to The Blast, asking for the guardianship to be terminated. She admitted to initially agreeing to Nipsey’s family being guardians but accused them of breaking promises they made to her.

Her lawyer explained, in documents obtained by the outlet, “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

The outlet said Tanisha’s attorney claimed Nipsey’s family used “their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Tanisha told the court, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship.”

Nipsey’s family opposed the request to terminate Emani’s guardianship. The majority of the court record is redacted. At a hearing last month, Tanisha and Nipsey’s family presented their deal to the court.

The stipulation read, “Whereas the parties acknowledge and agree that the status quo as it pertains to Emani’s education, residence and security have provided a permanent, safe, stable and loving environment for Emani.”

Emani will continue to attend the same school. The deal said Emani currently lives part time with Tanisha and part time with Sam.

Per the deal, Nipsey’s sister and mother will resign as coguardians of Emani, leaving Sam as the sole guardian. The court awarded Tanisha and Sam joint physical and legal custody. Emani will spend 60 percent of the time with her mom and the rest of the time with her uncle.

“Tanisha and [Sam] shall share equal rights to make decisions in Emani’s best interests. Tanisha reserves her parental rights with respect to Emani,” the deal read.

The agreement said Emani will continue to live with both parties at their existing homes.

The deal states, “Emani shall continue participation in all existing academic and extracurricular activities while in the custody of Tanisha and while in the custody of [Sam].”

As In Touch first reported, the legal battle turned nasty before the parties reached a resolution. Tanisha demanded Sam appear for a deposition weeks before the trial was scheduled, which he opposed.

A judge shut down her request for the deposition.

