Nipsey Hussle Shooter Eric Holder Jr. Found Guilty of Murdering Rapper

Eric Holder, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, was found guilty on Wednesday. The jury deliberated for about six hours before reaching its verdict.

Holder was named as the suspect in the murder of Nipsey in the days following his death. Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot at least 10 times outside of his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019. He was 33.

The newly deemed guilty Holder was seen speaking with Nip prior to the shooting and is believed to have returned to the scene later with a firearm.

Eric R. Holder was first indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in May, 2019.

Last week, Holder was attacked by “multiple individuals” while in a jail holding cell.

This story is being updated.