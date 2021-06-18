Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled & More Selected for Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nipsey Hussle will be posthumously honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Variety, the late rapper joins 37 celebrities included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022 who are set to get their own stars at the iconic tourist attraction in Los Angeles.

via: Billboard

Other artists selected in the recording category are Black Eyed Peas, George Clinton, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Martha Reeves.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominees at a meeting of the Walk of Fame selection committee held Monday and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors on Wednesday. Radio personality Ellen K, chair of the selection committee (and a past Walk of Fame honoree), announced the new honorees on the Walk of Fame’s website.

Hussle, who was shot to death in March 2019 at age 33, isn’t the only person who was selected posthumously. Actress/writer Carrie Fisher, who died of cardiac arrest in December 2016 at age 60, was selected in the motion picture category.

Fisher, the daughter of Hollywood stars Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, is one of two second-generation stars to be honored this year. Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross, was selected in the television category.

Other honorees who are relevant to music fans but were selected in other categories include Broadway great Patti LuPone and Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. The latter pair fronted the 5th Dimension in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but are being inducted in the live theatre/live performance category, as is LuPone. McCoo and Davis, married since 1969, are the first African American couple to receive a star together on the Walk of Fame.

The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, handpicks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. “The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said Ellen K. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before their selection expires. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication on the Walk of Fame website.

Here’s the full list of Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 honorees (using their full names as shown on their list):

Recording: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle, posthumous).

Motion pictures: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

Television: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

Live theatre/live performance: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

Radio: Richard Blade

Sports entertainment: Michael Strahan

It’s criminal half of these people don’t already have stars.