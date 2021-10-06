Nicki Minaj Shares Photos From Son’s First Birthday Party [Photos + Video]

Nicki Minaj’s adorable baby boy turned one last week and she and her husband Kenneth Petty celebrated by throwing him a Kung Fu Panda-themed party.

via: Rap-Up

For his 1st birthday, Nicki Minaj’s son Papa Bear received tons of gifts, but none better than Weezy. The Young Money boss went all out and bought him a closet full of designer clothing. Taking to Instagram, Nicki shared video of her floor covered with boxes of Balenciaga, Burberry, and Givenchy.

“@liltunechi I just opened the bags & I’m in shock,” she wrote. “This is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG.”

Lil Wayne sent Nicki Minaj a lot of gifts for Papa Bear’s birthday!? pic.twitter.com/LX6bXpO2jv — ? (@PiinkNM) October 6, 2021

.@NickiMinaj’s son being noisy while she shares a video of @LilTunechi’s gifts! ? pic.twitter.com/JjGVTUdg5G — Nicki Minaj Daily (@NickiDaily) October 6, 2021

While his mother showed off the fly fits, Papa could be heard in the background banging on a table. “Papa, can I steal one video without you banging around?” she told him before thanking Wayne. “Thank you so so much.”

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty threw a Kung Fu Panda-themed party in the backyard of their L.A. home to celebrate their son’s 1st birthday. Guests included Diddy’s daughters and Nicki’s new manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby. She also thanked Diddy for providing the drinks, Ciroc and DeLeón.

In honor of her son turning one, Nicki also penned a touching tribute to her baby boy. “On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” she wrote in her caption. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you.”

Nicki has been spending a lot of time with her family since her son was born. Last month, she told fans that she was skipping the Met Gala because she did not have a babysitter for Papa Bear and because she was not vaccinated.