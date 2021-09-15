Nicki Minaj Says the White House Invited her to Discuss COVID Vaccine After Viral Tweets [Photo + Video]

Rapper Nicki Minaj said in a Wednesday tweet that the White House has invited her to visit following her tweetstorm of vaccine skepticism earlier this week.

via: Revolt

On Wednesday (Sept. 15), the “Moment 4 Life” emcee took to Twitter to share a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaking about the backlash she received after telling people to pray and make their own decision on whether or not they want to take the vaccine. After a fan tweeted that Nicki should be invited to the United Nations to speak at the General Assembly, she responded by saying that she was requested to visit the nation’s capital.

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Nicki responded. “Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3.”

Earlier this week, the Queen rapper revealed that she was not vaccinated while discussing why she would miss the Met Gala. She said that she was researching the shot and would get the vaccine once she collected enough information about it.

Nicki then explained how her cousin’s friend allegedly had issues with his genitalia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot. “His testicles became swollen,” she tweeted. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So, just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Several health leaders have debunked the Young Money emcee’s claims, including Terrence Deyalsingh, the Minister of Health for Trinidad & Tobago. He said that his office wasted valuable time following up on Nicki’s comments. “We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false,” Deyalsingh said. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event.”

Check out Nicki’s tweet below.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Here's Tucker Carlson reading Nicki Minaj's "testicles became swollen" tweet out loud pic.twitter.com/CvkY4vxMB4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

Nicki should go, this is a teachable moment.