Nicki Minaj Insists She And Her Husband Aren't Gang Affiliated Despite His Victim's Claim

Nicki Minaj has shot down accusations of being gang affiliated. The “Super Bass” raptress has set the record straight on the claims made by her husband Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser Jennifer Hough.

The Queens rapper explained why she was mistaken for being associated with the Bloods during a recent court appearance.

The drama stems from a video of Nicki and Kenneth during a trip to New York, in October of 2021. The clip allegedly showed numerous men throwing up gang signs while hanging out with the couple.

“I was quickly surrounded by my fans, particularly in this instance because my pink Rolls Royce was in the direct sightline of apartment buildings across the street from where I had stopped. While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang,” Nicki explained to the Judge. “Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up.”

She reaffirmed: “Neither I, my husband, nor anyone I knew made any ‘gang’ signs that night. I did not mention [Hough] or this case that night. Nor did I hear anyone, including my husband, mention [Hough] or this case that night.

Jennifer filed her lawsuit against Nicki and Kenneth back in August as she accused them of intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment as well as witness intimidation. Jennifer claimed the “Anaconda” femcee sent her lawyers to her home to pressure her into withdrawing her rape allegations.