Nick Cannon Welcomes His 10th Child, 3rd with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is officially a 10-time dad.

The mogul recently welcomed his 10th child, third with Brittany Bell.

“RISE MESSIAH CANNON,” Nick wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday. “9/23/2022.”

“Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!” he added. “48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.”

via Page Six:

The “All That” alum, 41, previously welcomed son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Bell in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively.

Cannon also shares children with Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole.

The former Nickelodeon star welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with the “Obsessed” singer, 53, in April 2011.

As for De La Rosa, the 31-year-old DJ gave birth to twins Zion and Zillion, 1, in June 2021.

While Cannon also welcomed a baby boy named Zen with Alyssa Scott that same month, the little one died in December 2021 after battling brain cancer.

Cannon and Tiesi’s son, Legendary, arrived in June of the following year, while his daughter with Cole, Onyx, was born earlier this month.

De La Rosa announced in June that she was expecting baby No. 3. While she did not confirm Cannon’s paternity at the time, he said a stork was “on the way.”

The former “Nick Cannon Show” host went on to share Bell’s pregnancy news two months later with maternity shoot footage

“Time Stopped and This Happened,” the “Drumline” star told his Instagram followers in August.

Cannon also revealed the infant’s sex with the hashtags “#sunrise” and “#SONrise.”

While Bell waited to debut her baby bump on her own account, De La Rosa chimed in with her thoughts on Cannon’s expanding family.

“Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy,” the then-expectant star wrote via Instagram Stories.

Cannon has spoken about his family’s dynamic over the years, telling the “Big Tigger Morning Show” hosts in May that the mothers of his children “don’t have to [get along]” with each other.

“They all get along with me,” he explained at the time. “I don’t keep no secrets. They know how I move. I multitask.”

Congrats on the delivery.