Nick Cannon Wants to be as Rich as Oprah Winfrey: 'I've Got 12 Mouths to Feed' | lovebscott.com

Nick Cannon has openly expressed his ambition to reach the financial stature of Oprah Winfrey.

via: AceShowbiz

The 43-year-old comedian is sometimes called the “hardest working man in show business” with his hosting role on “The Masked Singer” amongst other projects but wants to eventually emulate the wealth of the likes of media mogul Oprah, who has a reported net worth of $2.8 billion, by being the “smartest man” in his field.

He told TV show “Extra”, “Season 11…who would have thought we would make it this far? Season 11! Really excited about Rita Ora joining. It’s almost like a foreign exchange programme after Nicole [Scherzinger] went over to the U.K..”

“They say I’m the hardest working man in show business but I wanna be the smartest working man in show business, I’m trying to get up there with Tyler Perry and Oprah and Reese Witherspoon, those are the ones making the billions. I’m almost there but they don’t work as hard as me!” he added.

But the former Nickelodeon star, who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and 18-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and 15-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 20 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 17 months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, 15 months, with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen, admitted that the work really starts when he gets home because he has so many children to take care of.

He shared, “But the work starts when I get off and go home. I’ve got 12 mouths to feed. But it’s been amazing, it’s the highlight of my life to be the best father I can possibly be. That’s the reason I do all of this…daddy’s got to pay the bills!”