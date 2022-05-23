Nick Cannon Solicited By Vasectomy Companies To Become Their Face [Photo]

Nick Cannon has been the topic of many discussions recently due to his number of children steadily rising.

via: AceShowbiz

After talking about getting a vasectomy in his interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop”, the former host of “America’s Got Talent” gave updates on the impact of his statement. “First of all… all the companies were DM-ing me, asking me to be a spokesperson, so there’s a bag in it,” he stated while on “The Big Tigger Morning Show”.

“You know I can always locate a bag. So whoever wants me… we’re going to film it,” the ex-husband of Mariah Carey joked. “But as of right now, I’m still out here shooting in these streets.”

“The Masked Singer” host first brought up the topic of vasectomy during his interview on E! News’ “Daily Pop” on May 17. At the time, he talked about his plans of expanding his family with girlfriend Bre Tiesi. Currently, he is also a father to seven, soon-to-be eight, children.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation… I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely,” Nick further elaborated to hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. “But I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Nick then shared about the struggle of being a parent who worked in the entertainment industry. “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” the 41-year-old host explained.

“Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week,” the multi-hypenate star further divulged. “I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

That said, Nick made sure to be as involved in his children’s lives as possible. He also tried to help his children to pursue their passion, especially their musical and artistic talents or interests. “You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he jokingly said, “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”