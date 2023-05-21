Nick Cannon Says Kanye West Is In “Desperate Need Of Help”

Nick Cannon has opened up about his efforts to make Kanye West see reason after his full-out anti-Semitic rants.

via: HotNewHipHop

The downfall of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been a darkly fascinating spectacle. A controversial figure for years, Ye’s problematic views came to the forefront in 2022. The iconic rapper went on a Twitter rampage in which he spewed a number of anti-semitic conspiracies and sentiments. The biggest consequence of this was the breakdown of the long-term partnership between Ye and Adidas.

In the subsequent months, Ye has doubled down on many of his views. His recent fashion show included several references to white supremacy and he has vehemently refused to walk back his comments from last year. Now, Nick Cannon has shared his efforts to help Ye see the error of his ways.

“Kanye is saying some wild s—, and I don’t know if he really believes it,” Cannon continues. “I tried to talk to him and tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it’s a lot more there. I just know he’s in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him,” Cannon told the LA Times in a recent interview. Cannon has had his own experiences of being “canceled” after he was fired by Viacom for racist and antisemitic comments on a podcast.

However, Cannon, unlike Ye, later apologized for his comments and spent time educating himself through conversations with Jewish leaders. In Cannon’s opinion, people should continue trying to get through to Ye instead of demonizing him. Furthermore, Cannon doesn’t want to see a reaction like Kyrie Iriving received from the Nets. “You’re going to hang me out in front of everybody and whip me in public — buck-breaking me so all the others know not to do this? That’s a bigger sin and travesty than someone saying something.”