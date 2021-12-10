Nick Cannon Reveals New Tattoo Honoring his Late Son Zen [Video]

Nick Cannon is honoring his late infant son with a new tattoo.

via: Page Six

During an episode of his eponymous talk show on Friday, the “Masked Singer” host revealed he got a tattoo of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer on Sunday at 5 months old.

“I’ve seen so much love ‘yall, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced,” he said, thanking the audience before starting his “Pic of the Day” segment and holding up an image of the meaningful ink.

“That’s actually my rib right there. Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” he said.

“I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now,” Cannon, 41, added while pointing to his side.

Describing the process, he told the audience he arrived around 7:30 Thursday night to get the tattoo and didn’t leave until “around 1 in the morning.”

“It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it,” he continued. “I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”

The talk show host then shared a video of himself arriving at a tattoo studio to get the design, which depicts Zen with a halo and angel wings.

Cannon tearfully announced the devastating news of his son’s death on his talk show Tuesday, saying he returned to work as a distraction.

Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, 28, later shared her own tribute on Instagram, posting a video montage of moments from throughout his life.

She concluded her emotional caption with, “It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 – 12•5•21.”

Check out a video of Cannon revealing his tattoo below.