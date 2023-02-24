Nick Cannon Reacts to Exes Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian’s Viral TikTok

Nick Cannon is in the news again, but not for a new baby.

via: Page Six

Cannon has nothing but nice things to say about his exes Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian teaming up for a TikTok video.

The “All That” alum gushed over the “shocking” and “epic” social media collaboration during an interview Thursday.

“That song that they were doing [the] TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special,” Cannon, 42, bizarrely told “Entertainment Tonight” of “It’s a Wrap” — despite not being credited as a songwriter or producer on the 2009 track.

In the footage, Carey and Kardashian’s respective daughters — Monroe, 11, and North, 9 — danced to the tune and pushed their moms offscreen when the A-listers attempted to join in.

Cannon revealed Monroe “has the entertainment bug” and is following in Carey’s footsteps.

“[You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom,” the “Masked Singer” host told “ET,” adding, “It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other.”

Although Cannon noted that Monroe does more than lip-synch on social media, he said, “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about it. Mariah’s like, ‘Let me handle this. I got this.’”

He and Carey, 53, welcomed Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, in 2011, three years after the couple wed. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

Cannon, who is now the father of 10 more children with five different women, co-parents his preteens with the “Hero” vocalist.

The “Drumline” star told “Hot Tee Talk Show” listeners in July 2022 that he would get back together with Carey — saying the same about Kardashian, whom he dated in 2006.

“I’d definitely spin the block,” he said at the time.

Kardashian, 42, has been married three times — to record producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, former basketball player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and rapper Kanye West from 2014 to 2022.

The reality star shares daughters North and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with West.

Cannon has taken credit for introducing Kardashian to the Yeezy founder, 45, “in passing” at his 26th birthday party.

“[Their relationship] made so much sense,” he said last summer. “They were such a beautiful union. I’m rooting for them to get back together.”