Nick Cannon Hospitalized: ‘Take Care of You or You Won’t be Able to Take Care of Everyone Else’ [Photo]

Nick Cannon was diagnosed with a rare form of lupus after being hospitalized in 2012 for kidney failure.

The “Masked Singer” host shared a photo himself from a hospital bed connected to all sorts of wires, with a caption that hints that it’s related to lupus.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior”

This isn’t the first time Nick has had to deal with health issues.