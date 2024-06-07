Nick Cannon, Father of 12, Has His Balls Insured for $10 Million: 'Most Valuable Balls' | lovebscott.com

Nick Cannon’s balls are now worth quite a bit of money.

via Page Six:

The “Wild ‘n Out” host and creator, who has 12 kids with six different women, has had his balls insured for $10 million.

Cannon, 43, used Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which assessed his family jewels on several factors, including size, favorite features and bedroom maneuvers. Due to the outcome of the pricey valuation, the “Masked Singer” host has been given the coveted title of “Most Valuable Balls.”

Dr. Squatch, a natural men’s soap and personal care company, took out an official policy via MMA/Momentous to give Cannon’s balls extra protection.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” the dad of 12 said in a statement.

“Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!” he added.

“Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

Cannon will join a long list of stars who have taken out insurance policies on their body parts.

Rihanna reportedly had her legs insured for $1 million, while Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, took out two $35 million policies: one for her voice and one for her legs.

Cannon first became a father when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 13, with ex-wife Carey, 55, in 2011.

He is also dad to sons Golden, 7, and Rise, 1, and daughter Powerful, 3, with Brittany Bell; 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful,1, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole.

The “Drumline” actor also shares two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, who was born in December 2022.

Last February, Cannon shared whether he wanted to have baby No. 13.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time.

“And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more].”

The things people do for promo…