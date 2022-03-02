Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis And Chanté Adams To Be Honored At The 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Essence has revealed the honorees for its 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

via: Essence

Black women in entertainment are shining brighter than ever and this year, we’re celebrating15 years of our annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards by honoring four phenomenal ladies who are making and have made their marks on screen in unforgettable ways.

Under the theme of The Black Cinematic Universe, the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards will recognize the extraordinary achievements of luminaries:

Actress/Producer/Director, Nia Long

Oscar-nominated Actress, Aunjanue Ellis

Actress/Comedian/Creator, Quinta Brunson

Actress Chanté Adams

Hosted by Snowfall star & actor Damson Idris, the anticipated Oscar-week event will take place on Thursday, March 24, in Beverly Hills, CA. Viewers can catch exclusive access to the red carpet through the official Black Women In Hollywood red carpet & pre-show livestream, beginning at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST. The awards will then be aired as a virtual experience on Monday, March 28th, from 7-10 P.M. (ET) via ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.

Additional talent to be announced soon.

Since its inception in 2008, the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards have honored some of the most cherished figures in the industry. This year’s star-studded affair will be commemorated in ESSENCE’s March/April print issue (on newsstands March 1st), which recognizes 124 power players and creatives across film, TV and streaming, and in a special digital split-cover issue highlighting each Black Women in Hollywood honoree.

“For 15 years, our ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood,” said Caroline Wanga, ESSENCE CEO. “This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community. We are also thankful for our partners for supporting our vision as we continue to shine a light on the beauty and resilience of Black women everywhere.”

“Honoring breakthrough moments, emerging talent and cinematic legends have always been our guide when choosing our Black Women in Hollywood honorees,” says Cori Murray, ESSENCE Deputy Editor. “This year—our 15th anniversary—we proudly continue celebrating actresses championing for authentic portrayals and diverse storytelling across film, television and streaming. Much like our theme, the Black Cinematic Universe, the power in our presence is infinite.”

Congratulations to all the ladies.